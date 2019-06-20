Oil and gas production efficiency on UKCS continues to rise

Oil and gas production efficiency on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) in 2018 increased for the sixth consecutive year to 75%.

The latest analysis published by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) shows this represents an additional 11 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) produced overall, which is a 1% increase on the previous year.

Production efficiency refers to actual wellhead production compared to the theoretical maximum potential of the UKCS.

Last year, overall production losses fell by 6mboe to 196mboe, down from 202mboe in 2017 – the OGA says this was enabled largely by reduced well losses, which fell by 21% across the UKCS.

It also notes export losses fell significantly over the period.

This helped offset plant losses rising by 14%, while over-runs reduced by 53% since 2017, illustrating “improved estimation of planned shutdowns”.

The OGA says four out of five regions saw increased production efficiency, with only the Central North Sea recording a fall in efficiency of 1%.

The East Irish Sea’s production efficiency increased by 17%, with the West of Shetland marking a 6% improvement.

Loraine Pace, Head of Performance, Planning and Reporting at the OGA, said: “It is positive news to see production efficiency has continued to improve year-on-year in the UKCS.

“The steady improvement demonstrates industry is keeping up best practice, sustaining efficiency efforts and driving new technologies.”