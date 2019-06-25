Best Buy targets 75% emissions reductions by 2030

Electronics retailer Best Buy has set a target to reduce its carbon emissions by 75% by 2030.

It has made the commitment after successfully cutting emissions by more than 50% so far.

The company has also pledged to help consumers reduce their emissions by 20% and save $5 billion (£3.9bn) by 2030 by putting greater emphasis on ENERGY STAR electronics, appliances and other energy-saving devices.

It intends to invest in renewable energy sources, LED lighting and a hybrid vehicle fleet while further improving efficiency with automated technology at its distribution centres as well as reducing the amount of waste generated by shipping products to customers.

Best Buy says its new machines create custom boxes and shipping envelopes that fit the products, producing 40% less cardboard waste and eliminating plastic fillers.

Alexis Ludwig-Vogen, Director of Environmental Sustainability & Compliance adds: “Best Buy exists to help people enrich their lives through technology, which certainly embraces eco-friendly options that benefit our customers and planet.

“We believe a combination of eco-friendly products and services, along with continued improvements in our own operations, can produce measurable results for everyone.”