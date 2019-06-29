New £21m energy research centre to support low carbon transition

The University of Sheffield has been awarded funding for the development of a new £21 million energy research centre to support the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy.

The Translational Energy Research Centre will develop next generation carbon capture technologies that are “affordable and sustainable” as well as facilitate research and development into areas such as renewable energy, bioenergy and smart grid technologies.

It will form part of the university’s newly launched Energy Institute, which is home to more than 300 academics, who will work with industry partners to find solutions to the biggest challenges facing the industry.

The centre will give global companies and new technology start-ups access to advanced testing facilities and the opportunity to collaborate with the academics to collaborate in low carbon energy research.

BEIS is providing £7 million and the European Regional Development Fund is contributing £10 million towards the centre.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Chris Skidmore said: “Cutting edge technology to capture carbon will cut emissions as we work towards a net zero economy, while creating new jobs – a key part of our modern Industrial Strategy.

“The Translational Energy Research Centre represents a major milestone in efforts to rollout carbon capture at scale by the 2030s.”