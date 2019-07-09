A range of new solar projects have been installed in… Fortnite!

The hugely-popular ‘Battle Royale’ online video game has added the renewable energy power plants to its map as part of a series of challenges for Season Nine.

The future-themed season offers points to players that visit the various ‘Solar Arrays’ spread across the map – in case you’re looking for them, they are located in Frosty Flights, North-West Sunny Steps and Paradise Palms.

it seems, much like the real world, the fictional Fortnite island is slowly but surely transitioning to a renewable, green energy future – despite some industrial areas with smoking chimneys still being present, things seem to be getting greener.

Here’s hoping for even more renewable power in Season Ten.