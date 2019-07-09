Energy efficiency: New global high-level commission for urgent action

An independent high-level global commission to examine how progress on energy efficiency can be rapidly accelerated through new and stronger policy action has been established.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will be the honorary chair and Irish Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Richard Bruton will chair the ongoing work of the IEA Commission for Urgent Action on Energy Efficiency.

Members include current and former ministers for energy and environment from Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Morocco, New Zealand and Spain.

Business leaders taking part include Shell CEO Ben van Beurden, Siemens CEO of Gas and Power Lisa Davis, Mr Gil Quiniones, President of the New York Power Authority and Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of The Energy and Resources Institute in India.

The IEA says energy efficiency has a central role to play in meeting global sustainable energy goals and estimates the economy could double in size by 2040 while still maintaining “broadly the same level of energy use as today” with the right policies in place.

That could help the world achieve more than 40% of the emissions reductions needed to reach international climate goals using cost-effective technologies already available.

However, it adds policy implementation has slowed and warns efficiency progress is weakening, with the world seeing an increase in energy-related carbon emissions last year at their highest rate since 2013 and air pollution continuing to be linked to millions of premature deaths every year.

The panel will focus on key policy actions that can be taken by countries across the globe.

IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol said: “It is imperative that we get global energy efficiency progress back on track. I’m delighted that Prime Minister Varadkar and other eminent figures from around the world have agreed to commit their energy and ideas to this vital project.

“The IEA sees energy efficiency as critical for successful clean energy transitions. It has huge potential to start making an immediate difference if governments act now and act decisively.”

Additional Information

Honorary Chair

Leo Varadkar, Prime Minister, Ireland

Members