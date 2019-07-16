Ofgem approves smart heating tech for energy efficiency project

Ofgem has approved a smart heating control technology for a trial under a programme aimed at boosting energy efficiency and tackling fuel poverty.

Vestemi’s innovative technology ‘RadBot’ heats up rooms when occupied and reduces the temperature when they are empty and is claimed to help reduce heating bills by up to 30%.

That’s equivalent to around £180 per year for a typical semi-detached home.

The company says the “fit-and-forget” product, which can be used in any home that has radiator-based heating, doesn’t require people to change habits or sacrifice comfort.

It will trial the technology under the Energy Company Obligation 3 (ECO3) programme, which is a government initiative that requires large energy suppliers to improve the energy efficiency of more than 2.55 million homes in the UK and will run until March 2022.

Vestemi CEO Jeremy Lock said: “With over £5 billion wasted on unnecessary heating every year, we created Radbot not only to improve energy efficiency but also to help people achieve more affordable and manageable heating bills.”

Steve Newall, ECO Monitoring & Innovation Manager at EDF Energy added: “The great thing about Radbot is that it is an easy to install, fit-and-forget product. It’s a cost-effective solution that helps householders to save energy and reduce their energy bills. This is something that’s especially important for households that have a low income and a key reason why we’re working in partnership with Radbot.”