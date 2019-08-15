New wind farm in Northern Ireland ‘to provide £7.7m boost to local economy’

A new wind farm in Northern Ireland is expected to provide a £7.7 million boost to the local economy.

The seven-turbine Barr Cregg Wind Farm, to be located near Londonderry, has now received planning consent.

The project developer, Renewable Energy Systems (RES), says it will provide clean power for 21.1% of the households in Derry City and Strabane District Council area, totalling more than 12,200 homes.

The firm notes the benefits of wind energy to consumers are clear, suggesting the project will help to drive down wholesale costs and reduce fuel imports.

Fraser Merry, Head of Wind Projects at RES said: “Barr Cregg Wind Farm has high levels of local support and will make a significant contribution to the Northern Ireland economy.

“We anticipated £7.77 million will be spent during construction and £6 million of inward investment in Derry and Strabane District Council area in the form of business rates. At RES, we have a track record of using local contractors to deliver our projects and look forward to working with businesses in the area to deliver Barr Cregg Wind Farm.”