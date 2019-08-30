You’ve heard of ‘world’s most powerful’ tidal turbine – but have you seen the video?

Earlier this month we ran a story about how the Scottish Government has awarded £3.4 million to help build what is claimed will be the world’s most powerful floating tidal turbine.

Scottish engineering company Orbital Marine Power will use the funding to deliver the next generation O2 2MW Floating Tidal Energy Turbine, which will be capable of powering more than 1,700 homes a year.

We thought it would be interesting to show what the turbine actually looks like, so we made a short video – let us know what you think!