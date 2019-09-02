Scotland revs up £7.5m funding for EV infrastructure

A £7.5 million project that aims to help deliver more charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) across Scotland has been launched.

The new public-private partnership includes funding of £5 million from the Scottish Government and at least an additional £2.5 million from network companies to ensure the infrastructure is in place.

Organisations that are part of the project include Transport Scotland, SP Energy Networks and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

SSEN will examine what electricity network infrastructure will be required to support the increasing number of people travelling to the north of Scotland by EVs. Infrastructure needed for new charging points along the route of the Electric A9 will also be identified and mapped.

In central and southern Scotland, SP Energy Networks will deliver additional public EV chargers integrated with the electricity network.

The pilot project will develop a model to increase the pace, accessibility and efficiency of the deployment of public charging points.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This partnership highlights the critical role that electricity networks have to play in delivering a zero carbon energy system and in facilitating an electric vehicle revolution and the provision of clean energy for transport.

“This project will develop a new model for delivering both EV charging and electricity network infrastructure which can more effectively satisfy Scotland’s ambitions, including delivering inclusive universal access to the benefits of the decarbonisation of transport.”