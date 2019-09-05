Energy storage research on full charge with £50m funding

A research institution backed by the government has announced £55 million in funding to accelerate the development of improved and cost-effective energy storage technologies for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Faraday Institution is providing the investment to five UK-based consortia to conduct application-inspired research to make step changes in battery chemistries, systems and manufacturing methods.

The ultimate aim of the projects is to facilitate improvements in batteries used for transport and other applications such as grid storage, with improved performance and costs.

They will run over four years and address battery challenges faced by industry and support the Faraday Institution’s mission to accelerate breakthroughs in energy storage technologies in the global race to electrification.

Business Minister, Nadhim Zahawi said: “Today’s funding backs scientists and innovators to collaborate on projects that will deliver a brighter, cleaner future on our roads. We are committed to ensuring that the UK is at the forefront of developing the battery technologies needed to achieve our aim for all cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040.”

The five projects are led by the University of Oxford, the University of Sheffield, the University of Bath, the University of St Andrews and University College London.

A total of 32 industry partners – which have pledged a total of £4.4 million of funding – will work closely with researchers for the projects and ensure the research produces findings and solutions that meet the needs of UK businesses.

Neil Morris, CEO of the Faraday Institution added: “Improvements in EV cost, range and longevity are desired by existing EV owners and those consumers looking to purchase an EV as their next or subsequent car. Our research to improve this web of battery performance indicators (which are different for different sectors) are being researched, with a sense of urgency, by the Faraday Institution and its academic and industrial partners.

“Our fundamental research programmes are putting the UK at the forefront of this disruptive societal, environmental and economic change.”