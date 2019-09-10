Latest Jobs – Mechanical / HVAC Engineer – Energy Jobline

Overview / Responsibilities

Melbourne CBD location

Permanent position

Salary range of $85k – $90K

Wood is currently recruiting for Mechanical / HVAC Engineers to be based out of our Melbourne office to work in our Environment & Infrastructure Solutions (E&IS) business on high profile projects in Australia, South East Asia and the Middle East. Wood E&IS office in Melbourne services a wide variety of technology intensive industries including biotechnology & pharmaceuticals, laboratories & research facilities, advanced education, light / heavy industrial and government services.

This is the opportunity for an energetic and professional engineers to further develop your career within the Mechanical team and strengthen your technical skills by being involved in design activities on various projects to achieve outstanding design outcomes.

Responsibilities

Participate in engineering projects in developing Mechanical / HVAC calculations, drawings, data sheets, project related specifications and other design documentation as required and in accordance with Australian Standards, BCA and Quality Assurance standards

On site review of contractor’s installation and commissioning for compliance

Maintain and apply a working knowledge of relevant engineering legislation, building codes and standards as they apply to projects

Work with other engineers, designers and supervisors as required to support engineering project delivery

Skills / Qualifications

Degree in Mechanical Engineering (recognised by Engineers Australia)

Experience in Mechanical engineering design in Australia for a consultancy firm

Experience in healthcare, critical infrastructure, pharmaceutical and / or research laboratory design preferred but not essential

Knowledge in applying relevant industry design practices and key national and international standards and codes

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills, particularly the ability to write technical documentation and communicate discipline requirements to other team members

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong commitment to customer satisfaction

Candidates must have full work rights in Australia to be considered for this role.

If you’re a Mechanical / HVAC Engineer ready for the next step in your career, then we are keen to hear from you today.

Why Wood?

With us, you’ll be challenged. You’ll be encouraged to excel. You’ll be given the opportunity to build a rewarding career. And you’ll be proud to be a part of the Wood team. You will become a part of a strong, global company. Imagine working on complex global projects, being challenged to develop your skills and experience, being provided with opportunities to build a successful career. Imagine working for world-leading clients, delivering excellence and being recognised for it. That’s the world of Wood, built on strong values, where you can belong and be proud of what you achieve.

Company Overview

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 60,000 people, with revenues of over $10 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets, including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, power & process, environment and infrastructure, clean energy, mining, nuclear, and general industrial sectors. www.woodplc.com

Diversity Statement

We are an equal opportunity employer that recognises the value of a diverse workforce. All suitably qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment on the basis of objective criteria and without regard to the following (which is a non-exhaustive list): race, colour, age, religion, gender, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or other characteristics in accordance with the relevant governing laws.

