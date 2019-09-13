Latest Jobs – Country Manager – Asia – Energy Jobline

Country Manager | Engineer | Asia (Vietnam & South Korea)

A client of ours, a leading offshore wind & renewables consultancy are expanding their business. Having recently opened an office in Taiwan they are venturing to South Korea and Vietnam and are in need of a Country Manager to join their ranks.

The successful candidates will come from an engineering background as well has having a proven track record in business development in the Offshore Wind industry.

If you are keen to hear more please send your CV to [email protected]

