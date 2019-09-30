Siemens signs deal with UK100 to unlock £100bn of clean energy

Siemens has announced a new partnership with UK100 to help unlock more than £100 billion of clean energy schemes.

The agreement will see it work with a network of 94 political leaders and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to bring financing from local authorities, private capital and government investment to projects across the country.

This partnership builds on the development of five Local Energy Hubs which aim to provide practical support and expertise to local enterprise partnerships and local authorities – the organisations involved say there are £100 billion-worth of clean energy projects which could be deployed and commercialised with more public and private support.

The agreement aims to simplify procurement processes and speed-up slow decision-making in order to scale-up projects and attract large investment.

The first stage of the partnership will be a series of regional workshops intended to develop business cases for investment and outline what policy changes may be required.

Carl Ennis, Managing Director of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, said: “Local government is in a strong position to help the UK shift to 100% clean energy.

“We will work with Local Energy Hubs to develop clean energy action plans which will make credible business cases to attract investors and make sure that these plans have support from local communities.”