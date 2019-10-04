Frito-Lay tucks into emissions reductions with clean tech project

Crisp and snacks producer Frito-Lay is tucking into new emissions reductions with a clean technology project in the US.

The firm aims to replace all existing diesel-powered freight equipment at its manufacturing sites in Modesto, California, with zero-emission and near-zero-emission equipment.

The firm, which is a division of PepsiCo, aims to transform the 500,000-square-foot site into a hub of sustainable manufacturing, warehousing and distribution – the project forms part of California Climate Investments (CCI), a programme awarded by several state agencies to cut emissions, strengthen the economy and improve public health and the environment.

The $30.8 million (£25m) project will switch to clean fleet vehicles and supporting infrastructure, on-site renewable generation and battery storage systems – it is expected to be completed in 2021.

Michael O’Connell, Vice President of Supply Chain at PepsiCo, said: “The Modesto project is indicative of our commitment to sustainable business practices that lead to innovation, increased productivity, operational excellence and business growth.

“We hope this work will become an operating model for all of our facilities across the US and that we act as the catalyst to accelerate adoption of alternative fuel vehicles across the industry.”