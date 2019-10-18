Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Ofgem allows £64m of funding requests for power distribution firms

The regulator has consulted on 12 requests for additional funds by network companies for adjustments in their funding

By Jonny Bairstow
Friday 18 October 2019
Image: Shutterstock

Ofgem has allowed £64 million of funding requests by electricity distribution network companies.

The regulator has consulted on 12 requests for additional funds by network companies for adjustments in their funding under the RIIO-ED1 price control – it has approved £45 million to fund street works activities by Electricity North West, Northern Powergrid, Scottish Power Energy Networks, UK Power Networks and Western Power Distribution.

It has also allocated £16 million additional funding to Scottish and Southern Energy Networks for diversions required to facilitate the electrification of the Great Western Railway line and £3 million to Northern Powergrid to invest in sites that require physical site security upgrades.

Ofgem refused around £258 million for projects that it considers are not justified or provide poor value for money, including £67 million in other street works funding requests, a £30 million request from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks for cable replacement at Pentland Firth East and £70 million sought by Scottish Power Energy Networks for cable repairs.

Dermot Nolan, CEO of Ofgem, spoke to ELN at Energy UK’s annual conference earlier this week – he said the regulator must work to facilitate the country’s decarbonisation.

