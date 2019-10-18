US Energy Secretary Rick Perry resigns

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry has announced plans to leave his post later this year.

The former Texas Governor has recently been drawn into the Trump impeachment inquiry, which aims to find out if Donald Trump sought to pressure Ukraine to investigate political opponent Joe Biden.

President Trump said: “He’s been outstanding and we already have his replacement, Rick has done a fantastic job at energy.

“But it was time, three years is a long time and he’ll be leaving towards the end of the year.”