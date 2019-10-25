Seafood giants join movement to tackle plastic ‘ghost gear’ roaming the oceans

Many of the world’s largest seafood giants have joined a movement to tackle plastic ‘ghost gear’ roaming the oceans.

The Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship initiative (SeaBOS) has become part of the Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI), which aims to stop the problem of abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear harming wildlife and the environment.

Nets cut loose by fishermen can trap or strangle animals – they also break down into harmful microplastics that can be passed up the food chain to humans if ingested by fish.

SeaBOS represents 10 of the world’s largest seafood companies, including Maruha Nichiro, Nissui, Thai Union, Mowi ASA, Dongwon, Skretting, Cargill, Cermaq, Kyokuyo, and Charoen Pokphand Foods.

Martin Exel, SeaBOS Managing Director, said: “SeaBOS is pleased to partner with GGGI to help remove, reduce, redesign fishing gear and promote new practices to achieve positive and sustainable ocean health outcomes.”