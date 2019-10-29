Tesco unveils plans for solar and wind farms

Tesco has unveiled plans for a major renewable energy project under which the supermarket will source green electricity directly from solar panels and wind farms.

A total of five onshore wind farms and one solar farm will be developed, in addition to solar panels fitted to 187 Tesco stores in the UK, 21 of which is in partnership with the Green Investment Group.

The confirmed sites include Burnfoot East, Invercyde and Halsary in Scotland for three onshore wind farms, with agreements with EDF, BayWa and ScottishPower respectively, with the others yet to be confirmed.

The project, which will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 140,000 homes, is expected to create 400 new jobs and support Tesco’s ambition to use 100% green electricity by 2030.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO said: “Our supply chain and long-term business sustainability depend on the health of the natural environment. This project represents a major milestone in our journey to using 100% renewable electricity by 2030.”