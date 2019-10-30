New gas engine order aims to prepare UK for intermittent future

Statera Energy has signed an agreement with power equipment manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions for the supply of ultra-efficient natural gas reciprocating engines.

The flexible energy company says the 24 engines, which it claims are the first of their kind to be deployed in Britain, will deliver 300MW of highly efficient back-up power to the UK’s grid.

They will be installed in six new 50MW Statera power plants over the course of the next 18 months – their role is to rapidly respond to fluctuations or shortfalls in intermittent power generation.

The efficient engines are said to be able to reach full capacity from standby within around five minutes, versus a minimum of an hour for most Combined Cycle Gas Turbines (CCGT).

Tom Vernon, Managing Director of Statera Energy, said: “Renewables are going to be the dominant source of power in the future, and while batteries will balance the grid for daily fluctuations in supply and demand, flexible gas generation will play a crucial role in efficiently guaranteeing security of supply for those prolonged periods where there is low renewable generation.”