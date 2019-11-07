Aldi looks to net avoidable plastic waste with new reusable bags

Aldi has launched a trial to bin unnecessary waste by replacing plastic fruit and veg bags with reusable alternatives.

The supermarket is testing whether drawstring bags made from recycled plastic bottles could provide a viable solution to the issue – they will be sold for 25p each and will be available in more than 250 stores in Scotland, the North of England and the Midlands from the end of November.

The firm plans to slash the amount of plastic packaging it generates by a quarter before the end of 2023 and forecasts the initiative could remove the equivalent of 113 tonnes of single-use plastic from circulation each year if introduced across the UK.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to cutting the amount of plastic that Aldi and our customers use, particularly excess or single-use plastic like produce bags.”