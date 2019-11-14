British Gas Energy Trust seeks a new provider

The grant-giving charity, British Gas Energy Trust, is seeking a provider to manage and administer their awards and grants programmes.

The charity provides financial help with fuel bills to individuals and families and has established a funding programme for 17 advice organisations. The Trust has a particular focus on fuel poverty by helping those who are struggling to pay for their consumption of gas and electricity get back on their feet and remain debt free going forward.

The contract will run from April 1st 2020 until the end of March 2021. For more information, please go to the Mytenders website.

The deadline for completion of the Pre-Qualification Questionnaire is 22nd November.

