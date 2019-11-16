Britain’s Grain LNG terminal sets European record for gas exports

Britain’s Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal exported the highest ever daily amount of gas from a European terminal to the UK grid this week.

Located on the Isle of Grain in the Thames estuary, it exported around 698GWh of gas, which is enough to supply to all of London and the South East.

The new record, which surpassed its previous record by more than 100GWh, is part of a broader trend that has seen rising capacity demand from key market players at the terminal over the last year, according to National Grid Grain LNG.

Grain LNG, which is currently able to provide up to 25% of the UK’s gas demand, offers market participants direct access to the UK’s National Balancing Point (NBP), one of the world’s leading gas trading hubs.

Nicola Duffin, Commercial Manager for Grain LNG said: “UK gas demand is actually only slightly higher than what we’d normally see this time of year. The record activity is due to a global LNG oversupply, which has seen significantly more cargoes head for North West Europe. As a result, we’ve seen a sharp increase in demand for capacity at the terminal.

“We expect utilisation will remain high throughout the winter and beyond. This is good news for UK consumers, who will benefit from more secure and more competitively priced gas supplies.”