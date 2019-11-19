Siemens addresses operational technology security with new partnership

Siemens has partnered with cybersecurity firm Fortinet to address the security challenges associated with the convergence of operational technology and IT networks.

The firms stress while operational technology environments have traditionally been isolated from the rest of the IT network, efforts to blend the two in order to become more responsive and agile business have increased vulnerability to cybersecurity threats.

Siemens has joined Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Programme, enabling the companies to cooperatively integrate and provide comprehensive security solutions for their products.

The first solution integrates Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall with the Ruggedcom Multi-Service Platform family of switches and routers to improve the integration of cybersecurity into locations with harsh environments such as electrical substations.

John Maddison, Executive Vice President of Products and Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet said: “Operational technology networks are increasingly exposed to cyber threats through their convergence with IT systems.

“This partnership enables our customers to get even more value from their security deployments and facilitates the development and delivery of truly comprehensive, end-to-end security solutions specifically designed for operational technology environments.”