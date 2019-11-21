Half of all water customers ‘don’t understand their bills’

Half of all water customers across the UK don’t understand their bill.

New research from Echo Managed Services suggests nearly 13.5 million households struggle to understand jargon and find their bill difficult to read.

In a survey of 1,000 UK households, it found 14% of billpayers believe that their supplier uses confusing terminology in their communication with customers, while just 39% think their supplier is trying to connect with them in a “clear and simple” way.

The report notes some water suppliers have boosted bill clarity – the survey results show 17% of UK households found this made the language in certain providers’ bills easier to understand.

Andy Mack, Software Services Director at Echo Managed Services, said: “It’s apparent that water companies still need to do more to improve their billing communication processes and shouldn’t assume that customers know or understand common billing and sector terms.

“Simplifying language or offering clear definitions and a glossary detailing what each term means can go some way to making life easier for UK households.”