Logistics firm Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG commits to net zero by 2040

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has announced a plan to reach net zero by 2040.

The German logistics and transportation company says as well as being economically successful, it has a responsibility to be socially and ecologically responsible.

It has also unveiled plans to halve absolute carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 compared to the figures from 2018 and says “intelligent, sustainable solutions” are an opportunity for introducing new business models and adding value to the business.

It has also noted it is important to invest in innovative, climate-friendly technologies at an early stage.

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA’s Executive Board, said: “The people of Hamburg can rely on HHLA. We are well aware of our responsibility to protect the climate and that is why we are implementing specific measures for efficient and more sustainable container handling and environmentally friendly transport chains.

“Regardless of the dynamic that the climate protection debate has taken on recently, HHLA has been making a significant effort to increase the energy efficiency of its processes, conserve resources and consistently reduce emissions for many years now.”