New collaboration targets IoT tech for sustainable energy networks

Multinational professional services company Accenture and energy infrastructure company Snam are collaborating on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for the innovation and sustainability of energy networks.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to research and assess solutions for internet-connected devices and other technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, to optimise the monitoring and maintenance of infrastructure to make it smarter and more sustainable.

The organisations will also explore the growing role of renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen.

The collaboration is part of a broad initiative by Snam that calls for investments of more than €1.4 billion (£1.2bn) in innovation and energy transition by 2023.

Marco Alverà, Snam’s CEO, added: “Innovation is a pillar of the SnamTec project, with which we are laying the foundations for the energy company of the future, including through agreements with international firms such as Accenture.

“The aim is to make our network increasingly modern, sustainable and integrated with local regions and communities, using innovative systems like IoT to facilitate system maintenance and reduce emissions. Thanks to our commitment to innovation, with our new plan we expect to reduce methane emissions by 40% by 2025 and CO2 equivalent emissions by 40% by 2030.”