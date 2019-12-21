ABB provides tech for mountainous floating solar plant

ABB is providing inverter technology to one of the world’s highest floating solar farms.

Situated 1,810 metres above sea level on the Lac des Toules reservoir in Switzerland, the facility is predicted to produce more than 800,000 kWh of electricity per year and supply up to 220 homes in the region.

The firm says a floating solar farm can offer 50% more efficiency and avoid taking up onshore land in areas where it is at a premium.

Yields and efficiency levels at the project are improved through the use of bifacial modules and the ‘albedo effect’, whereby light reflects off the water and snow onto the panels, allowing more energy to be captured.

ABB’s inverters were selected to harness the energy yields thanks to their anti-corrosion coating which enables the equipment to be installed into both fresh and saltwater applications – they are also suited to operating within extreme conditions and temperature variances from -25⁰C up to 60⁰C.

Giovanni Frassineti, Head of ABB’s Solar Business, said: “We are proud to be enabling a more sustainable energy future with innovative and exciting projects such as this.

“As the energy markets shift at such a rapid pace, we need to look for alternative and unique opportunities to install solar through quicker installs, less infrastructure and improved return on investment.”