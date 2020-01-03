NextEnergy Solar Fund gains green accreditation from London Stock Exchange

NextEnergy Solar Fund has gained green accreditation from the London Stock Exchange.

The photovoltaics firm achieved the Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies and investment funds that source more than 50% of their annual revenues from sustainable products and services.

The London Stock Exchange launched the accreditation in October 2019 to support equity issuers implementing sustainable business models and investors focused on environmental products and services.

