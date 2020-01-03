Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

NextEnergy Solar Fund gains green accreditation from London Stock Exchange

The Green Economy Accreditation recognises companies and investment funds that derive over 50% of their annual revenues from sustainable products and services

By Jonny Bairstow
Friday 3 January 2020
NextEnergy Solar Fund has gained green accreditation from the London Stock Exchange.

The photovoltaics firm achieved the Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies and investment funds that source more than 50% of their annual revenues from sustainable products and services.

The London Stock Exchange launched the accreditation in October 2019 to support equity issuers implementing sustainable business models and investors focused on environmental products and services.

EU ambassadors have approved the Council’s position on creating a ‘green finance taxonomy‘.

