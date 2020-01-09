World’s ‘largest corporate solar and battery project’ to power Google data centre

Tech giant Google is to power a new data centre in Nevada with the help of ‘the world’s largest corporate solar and battery project’.

US utility NV Energy has agreed to power the new $600 million (£460m) data centre in Henderson through roughly 350MW of solar photovoltaics and up to 280MW of battery storage, located at one or more hybrid projects in the region.

The contract aligns with Google’s journey towards powering its data centres with “24/7 renewable energy” – the firm is already using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to keep its data centres cool.

The price the energy will be sold at remains undisclosed.

The agreement also enables NV Energy to use solar power not consumed by the data centre for peaking capacity purposes.

A similar new hybrid power plant that includes solar energy and battery storage is to be installed at the Syama gold mining complex in Mali, West Africa.