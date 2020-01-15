The benefits of switching to renewables

In the UK, concern about the climate is at a record high. To achieve net zero by 2050, businesses may soon face further regulations to reduce their impact on the environment.

Why it pays to lead the way

From local shops up to big-name brands, businesses that get a head start on sustainability will stand out from the rest. Watch our insight video to discover the key benefits of doing one of the biggest things you can to tackle climate change: choosing clean power.

To explore how choosing renewables could benefit your business, get a quote today.

Why choose Good Energy?

Our electricity is 100% renewable, sourced from our community of independent UK generators.

We’re the trusted supplier to some of the UK’s most ethical brands, including Pukka Herbs and Neal’s Yard remedies.

We’re more than just a supplier, helping businesses explore ways to become even more sustainable – from managing Feed-in Tariff administration to offering EV charge point installation.

Get a clean power quote and start your journey towards being a more sustainable business.

This is a promoted article.