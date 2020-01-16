Siemens and Saudi Aramco among new members joining the Hydrogen Council

Siemens and Saudi Aramco are among a wave of 22 new members that have joined the CEO-led Hydrogen Council.

That takes the total number of companies to 81, with new members CNH Industrial (via IVECO), Michelin and Schaeffler Group, along with the two companies joining as steering members.

The Hydrogen Council is a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a vision and long term goal for hydrogen to foster the energy transition.

It is expected that by 2050, hydrogen could meet 18% of the world’s energy demand, with its applications being scaled, driving down cost and making the solutions more affordable for everyday people.

Chart Industries, Chevron, ElringKlinger, Fortescue Metals Group, Galp, ILJIN Composites, MANN+HUMMEL, McDermott, Nikola Motor, Sinocat, Snam and Woodside Energy have joined as supporting members while a new Investor Group of five companies in the financial space include Antin Infrastructure Partners, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, John Laing and Société Générale.

The launch of the Investor Group is another step in defining and implementing specific action plans with tools that will help accelerate major investment into large-scale commercialisation of hydrogen solutions across various global industries.

Companies that previously joined include Airbus, Daimler, ENGIE, Honda, Shell, Total and Toyota.

Benoit Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide and Co-chair of the Hydrogen Council said: “We are very pleased to see continued interest from world-renowned companies who recognize the massive potential of hydrogen and share our mission of scaling up hydrogen solutions.

“In the past three years the Hydrogen Council has boosted global collaboration and the industry is firmly positioned to scale up hydrogen solutions around the world. Increased support from new countries and investors is a testament of the strong momentum we have built. It is through this continued collaboration and the scaling up of hydrogen solutions that we will achieve the environmental and economic benefits toward a low carbon society.”