UKPN achieves certification for cutting carbon emissions

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has become the first electricity network operator to achieve the Carbon Trust’s certification for reducing carbon emissions.

The Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon is a voluntary certification and mark of excellence that enables organisations to demonstrate their success in cutting their carbon footprint across their operations.

UKPN, which delivers electricity to 8.3 million homes and businesses across London, the East and South East, has been recognised for an absolute reduction of 6.6% carbon emissions since 2016/17 – part of the company’s overall 20.5% reduction since the baseline 2014/15 years.

The certification is a key step in UKPN’s Green Action Plan, which includes commitments to improve biodiversity at 100 substation sites, as it seeks to minimise its impact on the environment and support the government’s commitment for net zero emissions by 2050.

John Newton, Associate Director at the Carbon Trust, said: “We are delighted to certify the real reductions that UK Power Networks has achieved over the past two years and look forward to continuing work with the company to benchmark its progress as it implements its Green Action Plan.”

The power network operator is also working with the Greater London Authority and Transport for London to develop smart ways of accelerating the transition towards low carbon transport and improved air quality in the capital.

Phil Spiby, sustainability advisor at UK Power Networks, added: “We want to work with the Carbon Trust to really understand all of the carbon embedded in our business and the reductions we need to make to play our part in helping to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. Out of this work will also come a roadmap to net zero and a realistic date for achieving this.

“Beyond looking at our own carbon footprint, we will be helping everyone cut their carbon footprints and the UK government meet its net zero target through providing a future-ready electricity network so electric vehicles can charge and gas heating can be replaced by electric heat generated by renewables.”