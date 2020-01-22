London Mayor Sadiq Khan boosts payments for van scrappage scheme

Sadiq Khan has announced several measures to accelerate the transition towards cleaner vehicles in London, including a boost in payments for a van scrappage scheme and broadening the eligibility for businesses.

The mayor is doubling payments for the van scrappage scheme to £7,000 for businesses to purchase a newer Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) compliant Euro 6 vehicle while drivers of vans or minimises scrapping their vehicle for an electric alternative will be eligible for a £9,500 payment.

In addition, more businesses can benefit from the scheme as the eligibility criteria has been changed to include small businesses with 50 or less employees.

Previously, only microbusinesses, i.e. companies with less than 10 employees, were eligible for the scheme.

A scrappage scheme to help clean up the heavy vehicle fleet is also expected to be launched later this year, with grants of around £15,000 for each polluting heavy vehicle, up to a maximum of three vehicles.

Mr Khan said: “Our dirty air is a national health crisis that contributes to thousands of premature deaths ever year. While bold action such as our Ultra Low Emission Zone is starting to make a difference in London, I want to ensure there is help for businesses making the switch to cleaner greener vehicles – whether you rely on a van, lorry or coach.

“While we’re doing all we can in the capital, we now need the Government to match our levels of ambition and fund a national scrappage scheme that supports all those small businesses who want to do the right thing and switch to cleaner vehicles across the UK.”

The mayor has also announced an additional £1.75 million in London economic action partnership (LEAP) funding to deliver six more business-led Low Emission Neighbourhoods.

Projects supported will include the installation of one of the UK’s first ultra-fast electric vehicle charging depots in partnership with E.ON and providing multiple fast charging points.