Massachusetts governor sets out 2050 net zero commitment

The governor of Massachusetts has made a commitment to ensure the US state reaches net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Delivering the 2020 State of the Commonwealth Address yesterday, Governor Charlie Baker said the state is leading the nation in procuring clean, renewable energy and emissions in the power sector have fallen by nearly 50% over the last 10 years through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

He added: “Two major affordably priced offshore wind projects await federal approval. Combined with our Canadian hydropower project, these investments would meet 30% of our electricity consumption requirements and at the same time eliminate 5.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions every single year.

“But yesterday’s solutions and yesterday’s plans are no longer sufficient. We must continue to take bold action to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

“Tonight, I’m committing the Commonwealth to achieving an ambitious climate goal: net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

Mr Baker, however, said transport emissions have been on the rise for decades and now represent 40% of Massachusetts’ total emissions.

He believes applying the same market mechanisms to the transportation sector could encourage car manufacturers and fuel suppliers to find efficiencies and deploy cleaner fuels.

The governor added Massachusetts is working with Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states on a Regional Transportation and Climate Initiative.