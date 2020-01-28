Milwaukee Brewers and SC Johnson hit home run for plastic recycling

Cleaning supplies firm SC Johnson has partnered with the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team to turn more than a million plastic cups into new packaging.

The companies say the move has created a new market for recycled plastic waste and a new recycling model for one of the biggest sources of waste generated at the team’s ballpark each year.

Starting in 2020, fans at Miller Park will be able to place plastic drink cups branded with the SC Johnson logo in their own special bin – this will be collected and recycled to make bottles for Scrubbing Bubbles bathroom cleaner.

The Milwaukee Brewers claims to be the first US professional sports team to link a waste stream to a specific product.

Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, said: “We all need to work together to help close the plastic recycling loop and I hope this first-of-its-kind initiative with the Brewers will serve as a model for other major league teams, companies and even other sports leagues.”