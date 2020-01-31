Philip Dunne elected as Chair of Environmental Audit Committee

Philip Dunne has been chosen as the new Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC).

The Conservative MP for Ludlow, who replaces former Labour MP Mary Creagh, was one of two candidates who put themselves forward for the role.

He was among 15 select committee chairs elected in a secret ballot this week.

The remit of the EAC is to consider the extent to which the policies and programmes of government departments and non-departmental public bodies contribute to environmental protection and sustainable development.

It also audits their performance against sustainable development and environmental protection targets.

Mr Dunne said he is “delighted” to be appointed, adding: “Following on from the high-profile work of the previous Committee, I look forward to building on our successes and continuing to have far-reaching impact in our future work programme once the Committee is established.

“With the spotlight on our environmental footprint, there is no better time to be considering how government and organisations can work effectively to protect our precious natural environment.”

