Etihad Airways schedules net zero target for 2050

Etihad Airways has committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The national airline of the United Arab Emirates has also set an interim goal of halving of its 2019 net emission levels by 2035.

It hopes to reach these bold reductions in carbon footprint through a combination of internal initiatives, wider industry collaboration and a series of carbon offsetting programmes.

Internal plans to reduce emissions are expected to include the adoption of more efficient aircraft, the use of greener fuels and the implementation of more streamlined operations and processes.

In its announcement, the firm stressed the aviation industry as a whole must take responsibility for driving down its environmental impacts.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, Tony Douglas, said: “The global focus on the environment and the urgency of reducing carbon emissions has never been greater.

“Etihad Aviation Group, together with its partners, is taking an active role in reducing the impact of aviation on the environment through initiatives ranging from optimised fuel management to sustainable financing practices.”