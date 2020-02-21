New emission-saving measures take off at Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport has outlined a number of new measures to increase its sustainability credentials, including building new charging points for passengers’ electric vehicles (EVs) and investing in public transport.

The airport has announced it will install up to 13 high-speed electric charging points at a new purpose-built station, which will open later this year – other chargers are also likely to be deployed in other areas of the estate.

The airport is also currently investing £2 million in transforming its Passenger Transport Interchange, which provides a “seamless connection” between the airport and its direct rail services to central London – additionally, it will launch a full passenger trial of fully-electric coaches running between the airport and London Stratford Coach Station.

The airport has also launched a free dockless cycle scheme to help staff reduce emissions by cutting the number of minibus shuttles required.

Anita Harrison, Landside Operations Director at London Stansted Airport, said: “London Stansted has been setting the pace among UK airports for years when it comes to addressing our local environmental impacts and we are well within legal limits for air quality but there will always be more both we and passengers can do.

“In particular, we need to build on our good track record of encouraging a reduction in emissions from road traffic. This is why we are continually taking steps to encourage more passengers to think about how they get to and from the airport. We know our passengers want choice and our investment in our public transport network will make it even easier to leave the car at home, while also encouraging the take-up of EVs.”