Burberry debuts carbon-neutral fashion show

Burberry has announced that its Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show will be certified as carbon-neutral.

The event will be held in a certified sustainable venue, will prioritise electric vehicles (EVs) and will not use any air freight.

Any remaining carbon emissions will be offset through a savanna fire management project which works to reduce the risk of uncontrolled late dry season wildfires in Australia and mitigate damage caused to ecosystems.

Burberry has also reviewed gifting for show guests, opting to collaborate with PUR Projet to plant trees in Australia on guests’ behalf.

The project will work at farm level to improve carbon capture in soils, improve watershed and soil health, reduce dryland salinity and promote biodiverse habitats.

Pam Batty, Burberry Vice President of Corporate Responsibility said: “As we look to the future, our move to implement carbon insetting in our supply chain is testament to our restless approach to finding new ways to protect our environment and strengthen our deep commitment to our local communities.”