Low Emission Zone in Edinburgh is ‘well underway’

Work towards a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) scheme in Edinburgh is said to be “well underway”.

A report to the City of Edinburgh Council’s Transport and Environment Committee recommends a LEZ applying to buses should be introduced in 2020 – this would aim to ensure bus operators are making the necessary improvements to their fleets to reduce emissions and address air pollution issues.

The Council is seeking to implement a wider LEZ using regulations and guidance currently under public consultation by Transport Scotland – these regulations, which will address the operation, enforcement and penalties of LEZs, are not expected to be complete until the end of 2020.

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “Introducing LEZs is crucial to our plans to tackle poor air quality in the city and its negative impact on health and wellbeing.

“This is only the first step in addressing air pollution through LEZs and the Council still fully intends to introduce a comprehensive LEZ addressing emissions from other vehicle types.”

A revised LEZ scheme will be reported to Committee in September 2020 and engagement with affected residents and businesses is continuing.