Igloo Energy ensures chilled out customers by joining Energy Switch Guarantee

Igloo Energy has signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee (ESG) scheme.

The initiative, set up by industry body Energy UK, aims to make the process of switching supplier easier, fairer and smoother for customers.

Challenger firm Igloo Energy launched three years ago and offers just one single variable rate tariff – its customers will now get a range of benefits through the ESG, including a guaranteed switch within 21 days of application, no disruption to energy supply throughout the process, a smooth billing transition and a cooling-off period of 14 days on the new agreement.

Matt Clemow, CEO and Co-Founder of Igloo Energy said: “Igloo Energy was born with the aim of wanting to make life easier for customers by helping them to use less energy.

“We will always be committed to putting our customers first and becoming a member of the ESG is another way we are helping people switch providers to make it easier for them to reduce their energy usage, reduce their impact on the planet and see long term savings.”