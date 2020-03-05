More than 50,000 households to save £135 per year after Firmus Energy gas price drop

Northern Irish gas supplier Firmus Energy is cutting prices for some customers by more than 20% from April.

This means around 50,000 households are to see their gas bills fall by an annual total of £135.

It said the main reason for the price cut is a significant decrease in wholesale gas costs and suggested the move could herald a wider cut in energy prices.

Michael Scott, Managing Director of Firmus Energy, said: “This saving follows on from a previous reduction of 8.77% in October last year and means that natural gas is now almost 30% cheaper than last summer.”

Challenger energy supplier Bulb has also recently announced it is cutting its gas rates whilst stepping up its power prices.