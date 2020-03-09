The 3.6m UK cars licensed in the last decade ‘would cover entire the British coastline’

More than 3.6 million additional cars were licensed between 2009 and 2019, according to latest figures for the UK from the Department for Transport – an increase in overall licensed cars of 13%.

The Local Government Association (LGA) says if the number of extra cars were lined up bumper to bumper, they would cover more than 11,000 miles, which is equivalent to the length of Britain’s coastline.

This increase can potentially ‘worsen road conditions, air quality and increase dramatically carbon emissions‘.

For this reason, the LGA is calling for government to reinvest 2p of existing fuel duty, worth around £1 billion a year, in local roads maintenance to help tackle this problem.

David Renard, the LGA’s Transport Spokesman, said: “The sheer volume of traffic on our roads has completely overtaken the amount councils are able to spend on local transport.

“Councils need long-term funding certainty and investment so they can create safe and attractive cycling and public transport networks, and deliver a more resilient roads network.

“With the UK hosting the UN Climate Change Conference later this year, next week’s budget is an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to tackling climate change and investment in reducing harmful emissions from transport, which is the single biggest contributor of carbon in the country.”