EIB backs Polish wind farm with €60m loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €60m (£52.2m) agreement with Ignitis Group for the construction and operation of a new onshore windfarm in Poland.

The wind park, which is located in the Pomeranian Voivodship, has an expected capacity of 300GWh of electricity, potentially supplying around 75,000 households with clean energy on an annual basis.

The project, which will host 29 turbines, is expected to be operational in the spring of 2021.

Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President, said:“There is huge potential for generating energy from renewable sources in Poland and this project is yet another example of how wind farms can contribute to the country’s energy mix and sustainable development.

“The EIB has considerable expertise in financing wind energy around the world. With our new Energy Lending Policy, we are committed to supporting even more such projects and we are happy that this particular project is very much in line with our climate objectives.”