‘The right policies can boost UK’s green jobs by 85%’ over next decade

Jobs in the renewables and clean energy industry could increase by 85% in just ten years with the right support from government, according to a new report from the Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA).

It says employment in the renewables and clean technology industry stood at 128,954 in 2017/18 but could grow to 238,000 by 2030 – of this number, 46,000 jobs are expected to be in the north of England.

The report also claims this forecast comes after “a rather disappointing year” for industry job growth, which saw an increase of just 1.5% from 2017 figures amid a series of subsidy cuts in the solar photovoltaic industry.

Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive of the REA, said: “One of the advantages of our industry is that it covers the lengths and breadths of the country, as such its benefit can be felt throughout the UK.

“With the government’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050 we can see that there is political will, however, this needs to be backed up by policy for the renewable energy and clean technology sector. This report provides the government with that insight and we are calling on them to deliver this urgently ahead of COP26.”