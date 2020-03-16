CHANEL pledges to get 100% renewable electricity in the bag by 2025

CHANEL has committed to using 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2025 and halving carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 to tackle climate change.

The firm’s pledges are in line with the targets of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, aimed at limiting global temperature increases to 1.5°C – last year, the company sourced 41% of its electricity from renewable sources and expects this to increase to 97% by 2021.

The French fashion label’s commitment to halve carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 is equivalent to a 66% reduction per unit sold and is expected to reduce supply chain emissions by 40% per unit sold by 2030 compared to 2018.

CHANEL also plans to invest in nature-based projects to balance ‘residual carbon emissions’ and finance projects that enable vulnerable communities to adapt to the impacts of climate change, while also building resilient raw material supply chains and finding new technologies for packaging.

Andrea d’Avack, Chief Sustainability Officer at CHANEL, said: “It is our conviction that businesses have a clear role to play, alongside governments and civil society, to help protect the world’s most vulnerable communities and ecosystems from the consequences of climate change.

“CHANEL Mission 1.5° is embedded in our longterm vision and reflects our ambitions to play our part in facing humanity’s biggest challenge and enroll the future of our company in a more sustainable world.”