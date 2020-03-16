Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

India ‘to achieve third of 2022 rooftop solar target by the end of 2020’

According to new research, India is predicted to add an additional 3GW of solar capacity this year

Prachi Kothari
Monday 16 March 2020
Image: Shutterstock

India will have deployed as much as 16GW of rooftop solar capacity by the end of 2020, a figure that makes up around a third of its 40GW target for 2022.

That’s according to new research conducted by JMK Research, which shows in 2019, the nation added 2.1GW to its capacity –  it predicts another 2.5GW to 3GW of new rooftop solar capacity will be added by the end of this year, assuming growth is not signficantly impacted by COVID-19.

The research further noted that one of the prime reasons for growth is increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of adopting cleaner technologies and cost savings.

