Energy Networks Association announces emergency coronavirus package

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has announced an emergency package to help pre-paid customers deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.

As the UK considers imposing travel limits, a move that could make topping up a pre-paid meter more difficult, the ENA has written to the customers it represents stating around 36,000 energy sector employees were working to ensure that homes in the UK stay powered.

Measures being considered are extending a line of credit, ensuring that connections aren’t severed and reassessing or pausing debt repayments. Firms are also being encouraged to send messengers on behalf of customers to fulfil repayments.

Alok Sharma, Business and Energy Secretary, said: “While friends and family will play a role in helping people impacted by the coronavirus, we recognise there will be many customers who will need additional support and reassurance, particularly those who are financially impacted or in vulnerable circumstances.”

The decision has been taken in light of an expected rise in energy demand as people switch to a work from home mode.