WRAP publishes roadmap to tackle food wastage at UK farms

The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) has published new guidance to help farmers reduce the amount of food waste they generate.

The group suggests although total food waste has fallen by 7% between 2015 and 2018 to 9.5 million tonnes a year, more needs to be done to tackle the problem and reach the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which dictate food wastage must be halved by 2030.

WRAP analysed more than 1,000 companies to study their generation and production patterns, before releasing the new guidance aiming to enable farmers to measure in-field food surplus and waste in order to reduce the amount that ends up being thrown away.

The guide facilitates growers to help assess the portion of crops that are not sent to market and reduce this number, along with helping food businesses to take targeted action in their operations, supply chain and with their consumers.

Peter Maddox, Director of WRAP, said: “Reducing food surplus and waste is a huge opportunity for the sector.

“We estimate that around 3.6 million tonnes of food either goes to waste on farms each year, or is surplus to requirement. That’s a potential £1.2-billion loss to the sector – equivalent to 7% of the total food harvest.”