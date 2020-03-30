Webinar: COVID-19: issues for users, brokers and suppliers

The COVID-19 situation is a massive disrupt of the energy market and end users need to understand what is likely to happen. And of course brokers and suppliers will be part of the solution.

We have an exciting panel of experts (Kathryn Porter, Jo Butlin, Stuart Dawes, Rob Morgan) and they are looking forward to your questions. The choice of questions and topics is up to you as the audience, so feel free to ask any question about issues that are affecting you in these most unusual of times.